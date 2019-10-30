Calif. Labor Law For Cannabis Cos. May Be Unconstitutional 

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 1291 into law, which requires companies to sign a so-called labor peace agreement with a union or risk losing their cannabis license; thereby, strengthening already union-friendly statewide cannabis law. A.B. 1291 was supported and endorsed by various unions, including the United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council, a 170,000-member branch representing thousands of cannabis workers. This bill, as well as other California statutes and local laws, signals a growing insistence by state and local regulators that employers doing business in California accept pro-union requirements. However, many of these new pro-union laws, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS