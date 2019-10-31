Firm DQed After Repping Both Sides In Business Sale Dispute

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has disqualified Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP in a business sale dispute involving a marketing company that was acquired by a rival and the company's previous owners, finding the law firm had concurrently represented both sides. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos held in Tuesday's ruling that Tannenbaum Helpern simultaneously represented in the dispute both Mission Media USA Inc.'s previous owners — spouses Nicola and James Stephenson — and the company after it was acquired by Troika Media Group. "Because [Tannenbaum Helpern] has not met its heavy burden of showing why its behavior should not result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS