Printer Co. Not Liable For Restaurant Tablet Issues, Jury Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A printer component manufacturer beat back claims it was liable for more than $197 million in damages for causing malfunctions in tablets that restaurant customers across the nation use to order and pay for their meals after a California state jury ruled in its favor. Tuesday's verdict handed a win to Citizen Systems Japan Co. and Citizen Systems America Corp., which denied the claims made by Tabletop Media LLC, a manufacturer of a touch screen tablet device called the Ziosk. The tablets — which can be found in thousands of restaurants including Chili's, Red Robin and Olive Garden — used Citizen's...

