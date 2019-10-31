NC Drivers Seek Cert. For Crash Report Client Fishing

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- North Carolina drivers suing a dozen law firms for sending them ads based on information gleaned from accident reports have asked a federal court to certify them as a class, arguing the firms' use of their names and addresses violated federal laws protecting motor vehicle records. The proposed class, outlined in a motion on Wednesday, includes a broad swath of North Carolina drivers who gave police their home addresses during post-crash investigations. Those addresses were recorded on state-mandated accident reports, which the firms allegedly accessed and used to fish for clients in violation of the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS