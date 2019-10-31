REV Knew Investor Info Was False, Pension Fund Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Houston Municipal Employees Pension System is urging a Wisconsin federal judge not to toss its suit accusing REV Group Inc. of misleading investors, saying the specialty vehicle maker's claim that it was being sued for not having a "crystal ball" didn't hold water because it knowingly put out inaccurate information. The pension fund argued in its opposition Wednesday that it adequately alleged that the company's guidance for fiscal year 2018 was "materially false, misleading, and unachievable" when it was given to investors in October 2017. REV's contention that the allegations were trying to hold the company liable for not having...

