Dakota Access Pipeline Review Was Flawed, Tribes Say

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Army Corps of Engineers' environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline falls short even after the court ordered the Corps to reconsider parts of its original analysis, three Native American tribes told a D.C. federal court. The Corps' assessment of the potential impacts of an oil spill was flawed and it failed to consult with the tribes in good faith in conducting its analysis, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said in a series of court filings on Wednesday. The tribes pressed the court for a ruling that would vacate the underlying permits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS