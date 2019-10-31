Auto Data Co. Fights Reynolds' Bid To Slice Up Antitrust Case

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Auto industry data integrator Authenticom Inc. has fired back at Reynolds and Reynolds Co.'s efforts for a quick win on its allegations that the data company illegally hacked Reynolds’ dealer data system, arguing the two claims should be handled next year with its other claims as the case schedule prescribes. “Reynolds’s request is supported only by its self-interest in obtaining a perceived strategic advantage; there is nothing in it for the court or the other parties,” Authenticom told an Illinois federal judge in the filing Wednesday. The dispute comes amid sprawling antitrust litigation lodged by car dealers, software vendors and third-party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS