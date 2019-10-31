Port Authority, Ex-Police Chief Shed Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a workplace retaliation suit by a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey deputy police superintendent, ruling Thursday that the applicable Garden State whistleblower law can't be used against a bistate agency. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo's decision dealt a blow to Gerald Speziale, a former Passaic County, New Jersey, sheriff who alleged under the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act that the transportation agency and its ex-police chief got even with him for raising concerns about corruption by, among other things, denying him medical leave to care for his terminally ill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS