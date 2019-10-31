Robbins Geller To Lead Shareholder Suit Against ATM Maker

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and the Kendall Law Group will serve as lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing the ATM manufacturer now known as Diebold Nixdorf Inc. of overstating the success of Diebold Inc.'s $2 billion acquisition of German competitor Wincor Nixdorf, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska also appointed the Indiana Laborers Pension and Welfare Funds as lead plaintiff and consolidated two similar suits pending in the Southern District of New York. A related suit in the Northern District of Ohio with a class period that's one month longer...

