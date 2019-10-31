Facebook Hit With Age, Gender Bias Suit Over Financial Ads

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Facebook's practice of allowing targeted advertising by age and gender systematically discriminates against women and older people by excluding them from some ads for financial services like mortgages, investment opportunities and consulting services, a user alleged in a proposed class action in California federal court on Thursday. Neuhtah Opiotennione, 54, is interested in receiving information and advertising about financial services in Facebook ads, according to her complaint, but she alleges that she and other women, along with older people of any gender, have been denied the opportunity to learn about financial services because of the social media giant's discriminatory advertising and business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS