Avis Not Liable For $54M In Verdicts Over Stolen-Car Injuries

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:38 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has overturned verdicts of $54 million for two women gravely injured when an Avis employee stole and crashed a rental car, saying Thursday the only party to blame was the thief. The injured women, Brianna Johnson, who won $7 million, and Adrienne Danielle Smith, who won $47 million, had convinced jurors that the type of theft perpetrated by an Avis employee hours before the August 2013 crash was foreseeable to the company and that it should be held responsible. Byron Perry, an employee for Avis franchisee CSYG Inc., hit the women and the wall on which...

