Ex-NBA Player Presses 2nd Circ. For Pension Fight Redux

Law360, New York (October 31, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A former National Basketball Association player on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to revive his proposed class action claiming the league shorted pension benefits for retired players who opted for alternate payout plans, saying the scheme runs afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act . Zaid Abdul-Aziz, who played for teams including the Seattle Supersonics, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets in the 1960s and 1970s, sued the league's pension plan in November 2017, contending the NBA has wrongly withheld cost-of-living payments given to former players on traditional lifelong retirement plans from players like Abdul-Aziz who opted for "actuarial equivalent"...

