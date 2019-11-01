Insurer Granted Partial Win Over $5M Fire Injury Coverage

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave a partial win to Indian Harbor Insurance Co. in its bid to avoid $5 million in litigation costs over injuries from a Texas oil refinery fire, saying the refinery employees failed to show that the insurer was liable under a pollution loss provision in the policy. Oil and gas safety services provider Certified Safety Inc. paid $5 million to settle claims against it after several employees filed injury suits related to a fire that broke out at a Marathon Refinery in Texas City, Texas, in January 2016. Certified and its insurer James River Insurance Co....

