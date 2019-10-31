Senate Dems Float Bill To Protect Public Safety Spectrum

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Five U.S. Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would ensure law enforcement, fire officials and other emergency service providers can continue using spectrum in the so-called T-Band for life-saving operations. The legislation — called the Don't Break Up The T-Band Act — would repeal a provision of a 2012 law that directed the Federal Communications Commission to auction off this band of spectrum by 2021. This spectrum is used to support police and fire radio communications, and to provide regional interoperability among first responders. "We rely on our first responders in Massachusetts and across the country in emergency situations, and...

