9th Circ.'s Rent-A-Center Decision Casts Shadow On AT&T

Law360, San Francisco (October 31, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge said Thursday she's likely to deny AT&T's bid to arbitrate claims it ensnared customers in a "bait-and-switch" wireless rate scheme based on the Ninth Circuit's recent Rent-A-Center decision, but indicated she might revisit her decision if the circuit court reviews Rent-A-Center en banc. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler made clear that she's inclined not to allow AT&T to kick a proposed class action brought by the customers, saying the company's arbitration clause provides no forum for public injunctive relief. “I don’t know how I can go against the Ninth Circuit,” she told AT&T. The judge said the...

