Contract Copy Needed In Co.'s Suit Against Navy, Judge Says

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge refused to toss a construction company's claim that it racked up $1.4 million in extra costs after the Navy imposed soil disposal restrictions that weren't part of its contract, saying she needs a copy of the deal before she can take sides. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith said Thursday that neither side has given the court a complete copy of the contract, which the Navy and Coffman Specialties inked in 2015 for a runway repair project at the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California. And without the full contract, the court doesn't have enough evidence...

