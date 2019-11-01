Drivers Fight To Keep Uber Wage Class Suit In Mass.

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Massachusetts Uber drivers challenged the ride-hailing company’s attempts to push their wage classification claims into arbitration and move the suit to California, telling a Bay State federal judge Thursday the two bids contradict each other. In his September suit, named plaintiff John Capriole accused Uber Technologies Inc. of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors and shorting their pay and tips, and contended the Federal Arbitration Act does not apply to Uber drivers because they are exempt as “transportation workers.” Uber waived its right to force arbitration of the drivers’ claims, Capriole said in his Thursday response, because it...

