Ill. Renters Can't Sue Maine Airbnb Owners In Ill., Panel Says

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Offering a home on Airbnb doesn't expose property owners to potential liability in any state their renters might come from, an Illinois appellate court ruled, deciding Illinois residents can't sue in state court over the death of their father at a rental home in Maine. The court ruled Thursday that Maine rental property owners Troy and Trina Lewis had only a "tenuous connection" to Illinois and that the Cook County Circuit Court rightfully tossed a case against the Lewises for lack of personal jurisdiction. Illinois residents Baldomero Zamora Jr. and Brittney Zamora Cartalino had sought to hold the Lewises liable for the allegedly defective smoke...

