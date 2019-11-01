Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty To New 'Varsity Blues' Charge

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, each pled not guilty to a new bribery charge in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal on Friday, waiving their right to an arraignment hearing and entering the plea via a filing in Massachusetts federal court. Loughlin and Giannulli — who are accused of paying $500,000 to have their children admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither child participated in the sport — have both already pled not guilty to charges in the elaborate bribery scheme. In a pair of notices filed Friday, the couple asked for their...

