Emory Shielding Too Many Docs In ERISA Suit, Workers Say

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A class of Emory University workers accusing the school of squandering employees' retirement savings on excessive fees and poorly performing investments has urged a Georgia federal judge to remove more than 400 documents’ confidential designation, arguing the school didn’t demonstrate why the filings should be under wraps. The workers argued in their motion Thursday that Emory didn’t even try to meet its burden of establishing that there was a good reason to keep the 428 documents confidential in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the university. Consequently, the documents should have their confidentiality designation removed, and two of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS