Tribe Says Texas Can't Clamp Down On Bingo

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas tribe urged the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to lift an injunction barring it from offering bingo in El Paso, Texas, saying an earlier circuit decision that the tribe can't offer full-fledged casino gambling didn't apply to its bingo games. The state of Texas has urged the circuit court to reject the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's bid to overturn a lower court ruling imposing the injunction, leaning on a 1994 Fifth Circuit decision that found the Restoration Act of 1987 — a law that re-established federal recognition of the tribe as well as the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas — blocked the...

