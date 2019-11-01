'Widespread' Threats Land Ex-Soccer Player 18 Months In Jail

Law360, Boston (November 1, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former college soccer player was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday for making social media threats against athletes and teams whose games he had bet on in what both a Massachusetts federal judge and a prosecutor called one of the state's most widespread cyberthreat cases. Addison Choi said a gambling addiction and strain from his parents' pressure to excel contributed to him threatening more than 45 Instagram accounts of professional and college sports teams. Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said she had never seen a threat case with so many victims in her 25 years on the...

