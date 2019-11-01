Judge Alsup Says Wells Fargo Mortgage Case A 'Mess'

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said the deficient state of pleadings in a class action suit accusing Wells Fargo of denying aid to hundreds of eligible homeowners requires the resubmission of a request for certification, calling the current state of the case a "mess." Wells Fargo in September told the court that "egregious" deficiencies in the borrowers' motion for class certification — namely, the omission of which class any of the 15 moving plaintiffs seek to represent and inconsistencies in defining the scope of the various claims — "provide reasons to doubt the adequacy of plaintiffs' counsel." U.S. District Judge William Alsup...

