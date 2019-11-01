Celebrity Boxing Startup Peddled Lies, Smeared Adviser: Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The founder of the growing boxing-themed gym chain Rumble Fitness and its public relations firm smeared the reputation of an alleged early partner and peddled an allegedly false founding myth and misleading claims that celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, David Beckham and others frequent the gyms, according to a suit filed in a New York state court. Brian Ripka, the owner of a treadmill gym called Ripped Fitness in Rye Brook, New York, alleged in a lawsuit filed on Thursday against Rumble Fitness LLC and its CEO Andrew Stenzler that he was forced out of the company after teaching Stenzler...

