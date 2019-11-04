Charter Asks Justices To Review 9th Circ. TCPA Ruling

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:14 PM EST) -- Charter Communications asked the Supreme Court to hear its challenge of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, telling the high court that the Ninth Circuit’s decision to preserve TCPA prohibitions on automated messages but to strike down a TCPA exception for collectors of government debt would undermine the First Amendment. The Ninth Circuit had ruled that an exception to the TCPA that allows calls for collection of a government-backed debt was unconstitutional under the First Amendment. In a petition for Supreme Court review Friday, Charter argued that while the appeals court was right to find the debt-collection exemption unconstitutional, it should have...

