3 Questions About Boeing's Growing 737 Max Legal Tangles

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:50 PM EST) -- Revelations that Boeing knew about misfires in an automated flight-control system years before the first 737 Max crash in October 2018 have exposed new fault lines for the American aerospace titan as it struggles to correct a tangle of legal and regulatory missteps, experts say. The Boeing Co.'s contrite yet cautious testimony before Senate and House panels in a pair of recent hearings has sparked more questions regarding the company's engineering and development process and the Federal Aviation Administration's certification of the now-grounded 737 Max, offering cold comfort to the families of victims of the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Air crashes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS