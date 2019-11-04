Calif. Held Tribal Gambling Talks In Good Faith, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- California urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a tribe's suit accusing the state of violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by renegotiating a gambling compact in bad faith, saying that the tribe abandoned negotiations and chose to sue instead. The state said a California federal court's order granting it summary judgment on all IGRA counts in the Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians' suit was proper because the state offered proposals for lottery games and on-site horse racing during gambling negotiations, but Pauma walked away from the ongoing talks. "If Pauma was dissatisfied with various proposals in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS