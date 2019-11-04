High Court Passes On Cushman Appeal Of $1.3M Bias Verdict

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Cushman & Wakefield Inc. of a $1.3 million worker discrimination verdict after the real estate company argued the lower federal courts were wrong to not ask New York's highest court whether that state's employment law applies to employees who work remotely. Framing the question as a chance for the Supreme Court to clarify when the federal courts should certify questions to state courts for guidance, Cushman argued that the New York Court of Appeals should have been asked whether the New York City Human Rights Law reaches a case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS