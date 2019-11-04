Real Estate Rumors: N&S Properties, Nuveen, Shorenstein

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- An entity led by Florida investors Sunil and Usha Patel has purchased a new hotel in Dania Beach, Florida, from N&S Properties for $27.8 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for Hotel Morrison, which has 143 rooms and is located at 28 S. Federal Highway, according to the report. A venture that includes landlord Stuart Handler has picked up an Arlington Heights, Illinois, apartment building for $57.5 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Sunday. The deal is for 55 S. Vail St., a 15-story, 216-unit property, and the seller is Nuveen Real Estate, according to the report....

