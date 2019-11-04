Supreme Court Refuses To Review Trio Of Employer Wins

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a certified nursing assistant's challenge to a ruling that sank her pregnancy discrimination suit, turned away a worker's push to get his disability bias case against Nissan back in gear and opted not to review a decision to pull the plug on a nuclear plant worker's retaliation case. The justices denied petitions for review from workers who unsuccessfully sued CPlace Forest Park SNF LLC — which does business as Nottingham Regional Rehab Center — Nissan North America Inc. and Entergy Nuclear Operations, leaving intact employer victories that came out of the Fifth,...

