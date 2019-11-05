Father And Son Stole $1.3M In Investment Scheme, Jury Hears

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- A father and son pocketed $1.3 million by duping their family members and two church congregations to invest in what was really a Ponzi scheme involving apartment buildings in distress, an Illinois federal jury heard Tuesday. Prosecutors claimed during trial openings that 78-year-old Babajan Khoshabe and his son, Anthony Khoshabe, 36, told investors their money would go toward forcing distressed apartment buildings into foreclosure and then receiving the properties' deeds, obtaining tenants' rent payments in the process. But the plan was "all a lie ... from top to bottom" because the Khoshabes pocketed most of the funds for themselves and made...

