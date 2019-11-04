Ski Pass Co. Chilled By Costs, Not Monopoly, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- A district judge rightly dismissed a ski resort gate scanner company’s antitrust allegations against management software and gate scanning firms, a Second Circuit panel held Monday. In a nonprecedential decision,the panel agreed that simply balking at an expensive technology overhaul was a logical decision, not an anti-competitive one. According to the unsigned decision, the lawsuit from Mountain Pass Systems LLC and its founder and CEO, Harold Charych, fails in part because U.S. antitrust law generally allows companies to do business, or not, with whom they choose. The appeals panel affirmed the district judge's conclusions that ski resort management software companies Siriusware...

