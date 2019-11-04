Longfin Investors Push To Update Network 1 Allegations

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:56 PM EST) -- Investors in the failed cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. have told a New York federal judge that they should be able to file an amended complaint accusing broker-dealer Network 1 Financial Securities Inc. of knowing about Longfin's alleged fraud. In a reply memorandum filed Friday, the investors countered Network 1’s argument that they should not be able to refile after U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dismissed their latest complaint in July. Network 1 had argued that some of the allegations in the investors’ proposed amended complaint were not new. But the investors said Friday that Network 1’s argument contained “mischaracterizations of the...

