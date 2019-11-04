Trump Faces Crunch Time On Global Auto Tariffs

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump is mere days away from deciding whether to set tariffs on imported cars and auto parts in the name of national security, marking the culmination of a heated policy debate that has pushed the boundaries of the administration's aggressive trade enforcement strategy. As a legal matter, Trump has already declared foreign cars and parts a national security threat under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which he has used to set controversial duties on steel and aluminum. But after Trump deemed the auto imports a risk, the White House punted on issuing new tariffs, opting to negotiate with major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS