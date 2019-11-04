Fla. Mall's Roof Was Damaged Before Irma, Insurer Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- An insurance company told a New York state court Friday that it should not be required to pay for damages allegedly incurred at the Mall of the Americas from Hurricane Irma on the grounds that damage to the roof, among other conditions, occurred prior to the storm. In its complaint, First Specialty Insurance Corp. said that the Sterling Organization LLC's claims of at least $10 million being owed to repair the mall should be rejected because damage to the Mall of the Americas' roof occurred prior to the September 2017 storm. Sterling had sought coverage for the roof, which it claimed...

