VW Gets Part Of Pre-Scandal Car Sellers’ Suit Dismissed

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed some of the claims Volkswagen is facing from drivers who sold their diesel vehicles before an emissions-cheating scandal broke, but left the rest of their suit intact. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer dismissed with prejudice the suit's misrepresentation claims after finding that the named plaintiffs had not identified when and where they saw advertising for Volkswagen diesel vehicles that allegedly misrepresented their low emissions, high performance and fuel efficiency. The drivers are incorrect in asserting that they do not have to plead any reliance on those advertisements in making their purchasing decisions, Judge...

