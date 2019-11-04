Raydon Must Face ERISA Suit Over Plan's $60.5M Share Buy

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Raydon Corp. must face a former employee's suit claiming top executives sold company stock to its retirement plan for the inflated price of $60.5 million, a Florida federal judge ruled Monday, saying the allegations are imperfect but clear enough to proceed. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger denied the government contractor’s attempt to dismiss almost all of the claims as a shotgun pleading in a plan participant’s suit claiming that CEO Donald Ariel and COO David Donovan violated the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act by failing to disclose critical information to an employee stock ownership plan’s trustee when they sold Raydon...

