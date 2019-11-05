Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wis. Village Tells 7th Circ. Tribe Needs Apple Fest Permit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin village told the Seventh Circuit in a suit by the Oneida Nation that the tribe must get a municipal permit for its widely attended apple festival, saying its reservation has diminished to the point that the event is subject to the village’s special event ordinance.

The village of Hobart asked the appellate court in a Monday brief to affirm a lower court decision holding that the Oneida Nation’s reservation, as defined by its original boundaries, no longer exists. According to Hobart, the lower court found that an 1838 treaty did create a reservation for the Native American tribe, but...

