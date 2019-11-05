Alleged Ex-CIA Leaker Attacks Spying Laws' Constitutionality

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:28 PM EST) -- A former CIA employee accused of spilling secrets to WikiLeaks is leveling a constitutional challenge against the Espionage Act and the federal larceny statute, urging a New York federal court to block the federal government from prosecuting him under the allegedly sweeping and vague statutes. Joshua Adam Schulte argued Tuesday in a motion to dismiss the five charges the government has brought against him under the statutes that the case against him raised "profound constitutional difficulties." He said the Espionage Act and federal larceny law are meant to punish the harmful transmission of secret information to hostile foreign governments for financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS