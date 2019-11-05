Catholic Health Strikes Deal In Autism Therapy Coverage Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 2:44 PM EST) -- Catholic Health Initiatives and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois have reached an agreement to wrap up a proposed class action accusing them of unlawfully refusing to pick up the tab for a particular mental health treatment for autistic children. Two parents, identified only as Ju.R. and Ja.R., asked a Washington federal judge Monday to preliminarily approve the $800,000 agreement reached in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging their child, J.R., was wrongly denied coverage for applied behavior analysis therapy. In addition to the monetary relief, Catholic Health Initiatives also agreed to continue covering the autism treatment without any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS