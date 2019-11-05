China's Meddling Proves Networks Need Tech Purge, Pai Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's quest to weed out technology vendors lacking proper security is gaining steam partly because the public is beginning to realize that China is a real, rather than exaggerated, threat to American consumers' online privacy and free expression, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday in New York. In a speech before the Council on Foreign Relations, Pai cited several recent, high-profile instances in which the Chinese government used its influence to quash political dissent, including pressuring Apple to remove the Taiwanese flag emoji for some iPhone users. This is evidence that the FCC is on the right track...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS