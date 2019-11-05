Ex-Locke Lord Atty Tells Jury Crypto Job Was His Big Chance

Law360, New York (November 5, 2019, 5:44 PM EST) -- Former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark S. Scott made the "tough decision" to leave BigLaw because he thought cryptocurrency concern OneCoin was legal, and the next big thing, and he wanted to leave "bread and butter" client billing behind, his lawyer told a Manhattan jury Tuesday at Scott's trial on charges of helping OneCoin launder $400 million. Former Locke Lord attorney Mark S. Scott, who is accused of laundering money in connection with a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, made his pitch for acquittal before a New York federal jury Tuesday. (Getty) Scott, 51, who is accused of assisting OneCoin founder Ruja...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS