3rd Circ. Won't Rethink Convictions In Payday Lending Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined to revisit a ruling upholding the convictions of a Delaware attorney and a Philadelphia-area businessman on racketeering charges in connection with a payday lending scheme. In a brief order, the circuit judges denied both men's October requests to reconsider the case in rehearings before the panel and en banc, keeping attorney Wheeler Neff and businessman Charles Hallinan in federal prison for partnering with Native American tribes to offer payday loans with interest rates topping 700%. Neff is serving an eight-year sentence, while Hallinan was sentenced to 14 years. A three-judge panel found in September that a...

