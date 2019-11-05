Opioid MDL Judge Draws Fresh Fire From Pharmacies

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation appears to have decided key issues about the MDL's future without first accepting input from pharmacy defendants, according to their strongly worded court filing late Tuesday. Several major pharmacy retailers — including Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp., Rite-Aid Corp. and Walmart Inc. — shot barbs at U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster in a position statement ahead of a Wednesday afternoon status conference regarding future bellwether trials in the MDL. The pharmacies, which tried unsuccessfully to disqualify Judge Polster over perceived bias, wrote Tuesday that they believe “the court has already decided important agenda...

