Fight Over Proposed Clippers Arena Takes To The Courtroom

Law360, Los Angeles (November 5, 2019, 11:20 PM EST) -- A local residents coalition urged a California judge at a hearing Tuesday to block the city of Inglewood's plan to sell developers land for a new Clippers NBA arena, arguing state law requires the city to first offer the land to entities that will develop it for housing, parks and open space. In a packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, Thomas W. Casparian of Cozen O'Connor, an attorney for the Uplift Inglewood Coalition, told Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy that Murphy's Bowl LLC, the developer of a new Clippers arena, has paid $1.5 million to the city of Inglewood for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS