Nuke Exec Helped Steer Russian Kickback Scheme, Jury Told

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- The former president of a nuclear logistics company knew of and participated in a bribery scheme to secure contracts from a Russian state uranium supplier, his ex-business partner told a Maryland federal jury on Tuesday. Mark Lambert, the former co-president of Transport Logistics International Inc., helped create fake invoices to make it appear that bribe money being paid to Russian official Vadim Mikerin was instead a legitimate transaction, former Co-President Daren Condrey said during the trial, which began last week. "Mikerin, Lambert and me changed the invoices to make it seem like a real transaction and the money would pass through...

