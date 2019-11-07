Insurer Says It's Not Liable For Shooting During Rap Show

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- An insurance company has asked a California federal court to find it's not on the hook for a claim over a bar shooting during a show featuring rapper Lil Blood, saying it doesn't cover rap acts and the bar owner lied about the incident to reinstate her policy. Northfield Insurance Co. on Tuesday sued The Tilted Turtle, located in Modesto, California, and owner Marianne Magana seeking a court declaration that rescinds the policy and releases the company from any liability for the shooting, in which patrons exchanged gunfire that injured others during the rap concert. An underlying claim by one of...

