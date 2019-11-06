Pipeline Projects Face New Questions On Landowner Rights

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 2:57 PM EST) -- With the significant recent development of thousands of miles of new interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure in the United States, landowner rights have gained increasing attention, spurred by the eminent domain authority that the Natural Gas Act confers on pipeline developers that hold certificates of public convenience and necessity issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In September, these issues came to a head in two federal appellate courts, with rulings that raise significant new questions for pipeline developers. In addition, FERC recently responded to landowners, promising prompt action to address their concerns. On Sept. 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS