Ill. Casino Sued Over Biometric Facial Recognition Software

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers has slapped an Illinois casino with a federal lawsuit under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act, claiming the business illegally uses facial recognition software to capture data on thousands of customers without their permission. Two longtime customers who say they frequently visit Casino Queen in East St. Louis allege in their Tuesday complaint in Illinois federal court that the riverfront gambling operation routinely uses surveillance cameras equipped with technology that collects individuals’ biometric identifiers, including their “facial geometry.” But they claim the casino isn't getting informed consent from customers before scanning their facial features in violation of...

