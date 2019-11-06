NatGeo Wants Out Of Hotel Guest's Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- National Geographic has asked a federal court to dismiss it from a wrongful death suit over a yacht and hotel staff's allegedly negligent handling of a man's heart attack, saying its promotion of the hotel is not enough to prove its liability. National Geographic Partners LLC argued in its third motion to dismiss on Tuesday that the court should dismiss Mei Cheng's claims of negligent misrepresentation and misrepresentation under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, because she did not provide any details of representations the company made about the vacation or its activities. Cheng's 76-year-old husband died after suffering a heart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS